Distance learning to remain in effect for Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. – More students will not be heading back to class in Rochester public schools.

The school district says it will maintain its current distance learning policies, with most elementary students and Lincoln K-8 students getting two days of in-person and three days of distance learning and most 6th through 12th graders only attending virtual classes.

In a letter to parents, students, and staff, Rochester Public Schools states:

“Unfortunately, the county and District data continue to trend the wrong direction. For the health and safety of our community, RPS will not be adjusting our learning model at this time. This may be disappointing news to some, but based on the current information available to us, this is the best decision for our students and staff.”

The school district says it is currently preparing the phase II registration process for child care for Tier One critical workers at John Adams Middle School and will begin accepting registrations on Tuesday, October 20, for care starting in November.

RPS will continue to offer Drive-through and Walk-up meals for students.

The full statement from Rochester Public Schools is below: