Disruptions at Olmsted County Fair called the worst in years

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the worst in years. That’s how some officials are describing the 2021 Olmsted County Fair.

The event, returning after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been plagued by fights, confrontations, and disorderly conduct. Sheriff’s deputies were spat on and kicked Wednesday night by a group of teenagers and authorities say those kinds of incidents are continuing and one injured a member of the fair board. Dozens of teens have been reported to be involved.

In response, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it is increasing its presence at the fair and midway rides will be closed when the sun goes down. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson has a message for parents – don’t drop your kids off at the fair without supervision. Any young person causing problems will be escorted off the property.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s not even sure it has an accurate count of all these disruptive incidents as many go unreported. It says some problems have been common the first few days of the fair in the past but the incidents keep continuing and some people have been trying to provoke the authorities.