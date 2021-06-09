'Disregard for pool rules' means closure, delayed opening at some Rochester pools despite heatwave

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Due to safety concerns, the city of Rochester announced Wednesday that Soldiers Field Pool will temporarily close starting today and the Silver Lake Pool will delay its opening.

"The unsafe activities have included fights, pushing, children being left unattended, lack of attention to the lifeguards and general disregard for pool rules," the city said.

Parks & Recreation Director Paul Widman shares, “We appreciate the community’s excitement about the aquatic offerings this year. We know that our area pools and beaches provide residents an opportunity to stay cool and enjoy time outside in the water. However, the occurrences of the past few days requires us to temporarily close and take the time needed to address the issues being experienced. Safety of everyone is our top priority.”

"The City and local swim club partners have tried to address the issues by limiting attendance and enacting a reservation system. The temporary closure and delay in opening will allow time for the collective group to develop strategies that allow for planning, staffing and operational procedures of the pools that helps ensure consistent safety for all," the city said.