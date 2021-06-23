Dispute over structural issues at Downtown Rochester parking ramp headed to trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A dispute over who's to blame for structural issues at a downtown parking ramp will head to court next year.

The city's lawsuit against Collaborative Design Group, the developer of Parking Ramp 6, will go to trial on August 22, 2022. The $31 million facility was intended to have multiple levels of affordable housing built above it, but structural issues have prevented the plan from moving forward.

Court documents show the city is seeking approximately $5 million in damages from CDG, alleging the firm failed to meet its goals in the ramp's design. The city adds other design-related issues have also arisen, requiring more repairs.

CDG denies the city's claims entirely, court filings show, maintaining it has met all of its contractual obligations related to the project. The firm says it was never directed to prepare construction documents to achieve the housing expansion the city "now desires."

Ramp 6 was closed earlier this month after an evaluation found repairs needed to be made to support vehicle loadings. The city will spend over $55,000 completing the repairs, with the ramp expected to fully reopen shortly thereafter.