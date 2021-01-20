Dispatchers have shifted on how they answer 911 calls

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic has caused a lot of us to shift the way we work and do our day to day activities and that includes dispatchers answering 911 calls.

When you pick up your phone to call 911, it might be your first time ever doing it. So of course you're going to be nervous talking to a complete stranger on the other end. But for that dispatcher, they realize they have your full trust and they need to help you through what it is you're calling for. Not only has the pandemic changed the way they operate within the office, but also how they answer calls. They go through COVID screening and relay the details to the first responders on scene.

Dispatcher, Tony Pasquale, said their overall call volume is lower because bars and restaurants have been closed and traffic has been slower, but the domestic assault calls have increased due to everyone staying home more often. He explained one issue he faces is not having closure. They help someone who's frantic get the resources they need then they don't hear anything else. And during a time of COVID-19, that can be tough. "You might be talking to someone who is watching their loved one be taken away by COVID because they were fearful of going in and getting care," he said. "They had their initial diagnosis and they kept getting worse and they were afraid of exposing other people or they just didn't seek help in time. That's kind of an inevitable fact that not all these callers are going to make it."

Pasquale explained all the dispatchers he works with, each other's support system. They all go through the same situations and help with some of the worst calls. But at the end of the day, that's what it's about - helping people. "You might have a 3 second blip of someone screaming for help at the top of their lungs and you have to start putting the pieces of the puzzle together," he said. "So having that trust, it is a double edged sword. It's something that I think a lot of us hold in strict confidence and we're very honored to have that trust. But it is a burden as well because that may be their only chance of getting help."

If you're not able to call 911 on the phone, you can text to 911. You can also report lower priority emergencies online.