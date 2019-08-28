Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Disease killing hundreds of deer in south-central Iowa

Experts say epizootic hemorrhagic disease has not been shown to affect people.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 6:30 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a virus has killed hundreds of deer in south-central Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease is concentrated in and near Warren County. The disease is spread by female midges that feed on the dead animals.

The disease causes high fever in deer. The cell membranes in their hearts, lungs and diaphragms weaken and burst. The department says the disease kills animals every year but not usually at the rate of this outbreak.

The disease outbreak remains active until rain disperses the deer, wind disperses the midges or a heavy frost kills them.

Experts say epizootic hemorrhagic disease has not been shown to affect people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking more sunshine to finish the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Windy conditions return for Wednesday

Image

Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

Image

KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

Image

Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Image

Highway 65 could be narrowed in the River City

Image

Century's offense stalls, fall to Lakeville North

Image

Going back to school can be mostly

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Log Cabin Motel to be demolished

Image

Honoring the Hero that saved Jaxson Harbert's life

Community Events