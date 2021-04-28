Discussions begin to revitalize historic Rochester building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Discussions are beginning, once again, about what to do with a more than 100-year-old building in Rochester.

The former Olmsted County Bank Building located on 7 Second Street Southwest in downtown Rochester was purchased in 2017 by new owners.

They then extensively remodeled the 10,700 square foot building to become a Japanese steakhouse and sushi restaurant called Fuji.

However, the restaurant closed in January of 2020 which promoted the owners to look at selling the property. It was listed for $2.9 million.

They also submitted a permit for demolition recently but the Heritage Preservation Commission says the intention is not to tear down the building but to start the revitalization process on the 103-year-old property.

Chair E. Christine Schultze explained, “I think they’re trying to re-purpose it with good use of what has been put into the kitchen facility and an addition that makes them able to do a variety of other things to the building. Given its scale, they would add two floors on the top.”

The city of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, and the Heritage Preservation Commission are hoping to work with the owners to find the best fit to continue the building's historic legacy.

Schultze added, “The intent is the use the first floor as a kitchen facility that they've invested in with something that is restaurant type. Other than that there are a lot of other things that can fit into this and essentially we'll be looking for is something we think will be successful and activate the space.”

The building has been home to Tinkler’s Restaurant from the 1970’s to 1989 and Waters Bar and Grill in 1990.