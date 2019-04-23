Clear
Discussion on a possible statewide property tax cap to take place in Garner

Bills would limit how much a county or city could raise property taxes annually

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 2:56 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

GARNER, Iowa - Two bills being discussed in the Iowa State House would limit property tax increases by a town or county. Now, the Garner City Council is filling residents in on the issue.

House Republicans have drafted a proposal that would cap property tax growth at 2%, and citizens would be able to petition for a referendum if a city council or board of supervisors proposes a higher increase. Senate Republicans have their own bill with growth capped at 3%. In addition, there would also be a 25% cap on funds carried over into the next budget year unless if there is a public hearing.

While supporters of the bills say they would increase transparency for taxpayers and also rein in continual increases, opponents say it will restrict the ability to pay for needed infrastructure and services.

Barb Best believes towns and counties have different needs, and while she believes transparency is needed, a statewide cap would not be beneficial.

"I think it should be kept local, not have government interfere."

Tim Gamble is in the process of buying a home in Garner.

"I think it would hurt the bigger cities more than the smaller towns."

The Garner City Council will be discussing the issue at their meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Garner City Hall.

