Clear

Discussing the health of North Iowa

Mental health care access, aging care and support services, transportation, housing, coordination of services, and substance use are some of the key findings in recent Community Health Needs Assessment.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 12:15 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Each year, the Community Health Needs Assessment takes a hard look at health and quality of life needs of North Iowa residents. 

On Thursday, leaders with agencies from across the area met to discuss the findings from that assessment. 

Debbie Abben with Mercy One North Iowa sits on the 'Core team' that conducts the assessment. She points to a few areas that can and should be made a priority.

"Mental health, substance use services are always at the top. We're working towards that as a community. Also working on our poverty rate in our community."

She adds that strong cooperation between agencies will needed to tackle these issues.

"We're actually going to unite as a community and come together and really work on our unmet needs. We'll get programming, accessibility and all of the factors that go with that. It's a great thing for our community to be able to do that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Wintry mix & snow possible
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John Andretti dies at 56

Image

Grizzlies set to host 'Pink the Rink' game on Saturday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/30

Image

Checking in with the Ronnenbergs

Image

Winter Dance Party kicks off

Image

Sports betting this weekend

Image

Sharing the story of survival

Image

Polar Vortex 1 year later

Image

Student Caucus

Image

Healthy Bluff Country Summit

Community Events