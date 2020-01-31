Discussing the health of North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Each year, the Community Health Needs Assessment takes a hard look at health and quality of life needs of North Iowa residents.

On Thursday, leaders with agencies from across the area met to discuss the findings from that assessment.

Debbie Abben with Mercy One North Iowa sits on the 'Core team' that conducts the assessment. She points to a few areas that can and should be made a priority.

"Mental health, substance use services are always at the top. We're working towards that as a community. Also working on our poverty rate in our community."

She adds that strong cooperation between agencies will needed to tackle these issues.

"We're actually going to unite as a community and come together and really work on our unmet needs. We'll get programming, accessibility and all of the factors that go with that. It's a great thing for our community to be able to do that."