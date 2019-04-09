Discussing amendment on county fireworks ordinance

MASON CITY, Iowa - With Monday's warm weather, you may have been thinking summertime and fireworks.

Iowa legalized the sale and use of fireworks in 2017, but the specifics of how the stuff was sold were managed by counties and towns.

The Cerro Gordo County Planning & Zoning Administration has been working on an amendment to the county's own ordinance, which would allow selling fireworks in tents and through the county's zoning regulations.

Administrator John Robbins says the goal is to ensure the county is in step with the state.

"We've been seeing increased interest in these changes in Mason City as of late, so we want to make sure we've done our homework and make sure we're in line with the state's spirit of the law."

Since Monday's meeting was a board staff discussion, there was no vote taken. A vote will be taken at a future meeting.