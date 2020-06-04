Discovery Walk: What's next?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center, known as DMC, is the economic development initiative that aims to transform Rochester into a global health care hub and create thousands of jobs. Several DMC projects are moving forward despite the Coronavirus Pandemic, including one that will change how you experience downtown Rochester.

Discovery Walk is a partnership project between DMC and the City of Rochester that will transform 2nd Avenue into a lush, green parkway in the middle of downtown that will enhance the experience of residents and visitors.

"I think many people would rightfully criticize downtown Rochester for having a lack of green space and public space, particularly spaces that are connected to one another. So the concept for Discovery Walk really connects the front door of the Gonda Building to Soliders Field," explained Patrick Seeb of DMC.

The four main elements of Discovery Walk will be nature, innovation, play, and community.

"Community is really large here, especially in light of the recent activities going on in Minnesota. It's really kind of at the heart of right now, and what are these opportunities to reallly bolster our community," said Britton Jones of Coen+Partners.

Now, there's a call to local Rochester and Olmsted County artists to submit proposals for Discovery Walk. The project is focused on art integration, like paving design at intersections, water features, and digital or applied murals on buildings. They're looking for up to four local artists to join the larger design team.

On June 15th - they'll be asking the Rochester City Council for approval to move onto the next phase of design. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2021 with the goal of being completed by the summer of 2022.