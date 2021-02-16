Discovery Play Night at SPARK designed for kids who need special accommodations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every third Tuesday of the month has been designated as Discovery Play Night at SPARK for kids needing special accommodations.

This is a night where kids can enjoy some fun in a safe space, along with their parents.

Last year, SPARK received a grant from Rochester Area Foundation for Discovery Play Night and children who require special accommodations, such as those with a light or hearing sensitivity.

SPARK Development Manager Lindsey Hemker says the kids receive sensory bags when they arrive.

These bags include glasses, headphones, gloves, and mechanisms to play with.

On these nights, SPARK partners give the kids opportunities to try new things, such as music therapy.

"Her child gravitated to Healing Rhythms and the musical therapist and sat down and was just in awe. And he grabbed instruments and started playing and humming along. It was incredible. The mom just got choked up and says she didn't know her son even liked music," says Hemker.

Discovery Play Night is from 5:30 until 7:30.

This grant money runs out in June and SPARK is looking for a new sponsor to continue this event.