Discovering career possibilities at NIACC's Discover Day

MASON CITY, Iowa - Actor, architect, investigator.

Middle schoolers from around 10 schools in districts like Hampton-Dumont, West Fork, North Iowa, St. Ansgar and Newman Catholic Schools got to hear from those who work directly in those fields as part of NIACC's 'Discover Day' Thursday.

Earlier this year, students in NIACC's 9-county service area took an assessment based off of interests, and categorizing students in areas like being artistic, investigative, social, conventional, enterprising, and realistic.

Newman students Piper Stubbe and Sophie Malek are checking out what careers what might be for them.

"It was real personalized. We all got specific things based off of a survey. If someone wasn't social, they wouldn't have been put in the social category, so it was more personalized than being thrown in the classroom and telling us about jobs," Malek says.

"You have to be really open minded, and you can't just come here and think that you're just going to hear a bunch of jobs and it's not going to be fun. In reality, it's actually going to be really cool hearing about what people get to do and they get to do this for a living," Stubbe says.