Discolored water reported in Mason City

City engineer blames valve blowout at a road construction site.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Some people in Mason City say they got discolored water out of their faucets Friday morning.

The brownish water appears to have mainly been a problem in the southern parts of the city.
Mason City Engineer Mark Rahm says the cause may have been a road construction project that experienced a water valve blowout early Friday. Lamb says a large amount of water was discharged during the blowout, creating the same sort of conditions as when the city flushes its hydrants.

The high flow of water can loosen some of the mineral deposits in the mains, created discolored water for a short period of time. Experts say the brownish water is safe to drink but can stain clothing if used for laundry.

