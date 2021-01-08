Disc golf grows in popularity during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn- It's a sport that might not be as popular as other ones or that people would think about playing when it's cold outside, but disc golf is gaining popularity during the pandemic.

"It gets you active in the winter, especially when it can be really easy to stay in and on the couch," said Michael Nolte.

Nolte has been playing the sport since he was 13 and is the founder of X-14 Disc Golf, a place for people to buy discs, take part in leagues, and grow their game. According to the disc golfer, over 100 people play the sport in The Med City and over a 1000 in Minnesota. The weather is only making things better as the sport is able to get people outside and moving.

Although it's an activity where people can easily social distance and practice COVID-19 guidelines, X-14 has faced some challneges during the pandemic.

"That was the hardest part," explained Nolte. "To make sure what we were doing was not breaking any guidelines, making sure that we can hold an event within the guidelines the governor set."

Anyone interested in being apart of X-14 and playing the sport can click here for more information.