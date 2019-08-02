Disaster relief coming to SE Minnesota counties after flooding

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has approved a disaster declaration for many southern Minnesota counties.

Gov. Walz announced Friday that the Small Business Administration approved the declaration for Dodge, Mower, Olmsted, Goodhue, Rice and Steele Counties after heavy rain and flooding impacted the area.

“As a result of its approval, property owners in those counties will now be eligible for low-interest loans to help with recovery from the heavy rainfall events in June and July,” a press release stated.

“The communities in and around Dodge county will receive this much-needed support to repair and restore their communities,” said Gov. Walz. “The results of heavy rainfall have been detrimental and I am proud to have successfully obtained this critical assistance.”

Disaster Loan Outreach Center: Dodge County

Location: Kasson City Hall

Address: 401 5th St SE

Kasson, MN 55944

Opening Date: Saturday, August 3, 2019

10:00 am- 2:00 pm

Hours of Operation: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Saturday, August 10, 2019

10:00 am-2:00 pm

Closed Sundays: Sunday, August 4 and Sunday, August 11

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Closing Date: Wednesday, August 14

9:00 am-5:00 pm