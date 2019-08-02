Clear
BREAKING NEWS 6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in southeastern Minnesota Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Disaster relief coming to SE Minnesota counties after flooding

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Gov. Walz announced Friday that the Small Business Administration approved the declaration for Dodge, Mower, Olmsted, Goodhue, Rice and Steele Counties after heavy rain and flooding impacted the area.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 11:02 AM

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has approved a disaster declaration for many southern Minnesota counties.

Gov. Walz announced Friday that the Small Business Administration approved the declaration for Dodge, Mower, Olmsted, Goodhue, Rice and Steele Counties after heavy rain and flooding impacted the area.

“As a result of its approval, property owners in those counties will now be eligible for low-interest loans to help with recovery from the heavy rainfall events in June and July,” a press release stated.

“The communities in and around Dodge county will receive this much-needed support to repair and restore their communities,” said Gov. Walz. “The results of heavy rainfall have been detrimental and I am proud to have successfully obtained this critical assistance.”

Disaster Loan Outreach Center: Dodge County
Location: Kasson City Hall
Address: 401 5th St SE
Kasson, MN 55944

Opening Date: Saturday, August 3, 2019
10:00 am- 2:00 pm

Hours of Operation: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Saturday, August 10, 2019
10:00 am-2:00 pm

Closed Sundays: Sunday, August 4 and Sunday, August 11

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Closing Date: Wednesday, August 14
9:00 am-5:00 pm

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash

Image

Tracking A Few Clouds Today and a Warm Weekend

Image

6 people killed in I-90 crash

Image

Newman advances to state title game

Image

Stealing Steed

Image

Lime scooters officially in Rochester

Image

Sturgis could cause problems on I-90

Image

Seatbelts on Iowa Buses

Image

Banks looking out for you

Image

Sheriff gets an upped salary

Community Events