Disaster proclamation for Kossuth and Mitchell counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – A state disaster proclamation has now been issued for Kossuth and Mitchell counties.

Governor Kim Reynolds says this will make county residents eligible to apply to the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for health with severe weather and flood damage.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

The governor has also issued proclamations for the recent severe weather for Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Emmet, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Lyon, Palo Alto, and Winneshiek counties.