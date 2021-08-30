Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, and Howard counties

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. AP image

11 counties in total were included in response to recent storm damage.

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has been issued for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Howard, Winneshiek, and eight other counties after severe storms caused significant damage.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued the disaster proclamation for Allamakee, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Emmet, Floyd, Howard, Lyon, Palo Alto, and Winneshiek counties. This declaration activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Care Management Program for people living in those counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program and it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Residents in these 11 counties are encouraged to report damage to local and state officials better understand the scope of the disaster.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 644190

Reported Deaths: 7892
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1339511829
Ramsey55950923
Dakota49599486
Anoka45529472
Washington29172304
Stearns23653230
St. Louis19091324
Scott18608141
Wright17361157
Olmsted14721108
Sherburne1276098
Carver1139950
Rice8681113
Clay861992
Blue Earth812347
Crow Wing7298100
Kandiyohi711387
Chisago665855
Otter Tail626389
Benton608398
Goodhue518776
Mower517034
Winona507352
Douglas505383
Itasca484869
Isanti464368
McLeod461661
Beltrami450168
Morrison445362
Steele442420
Nobles426250
Polk406975
Becker404558
Freeborn386337
Lyon379454
Carlton372759
Pine357023
Nicollet350746
Mille Lacs333658
Brown326541
Le Sueur317530
Cass307734
Todd302633
Meeker284346
Waseca264323
Martin246333
Wabasha22324
Roseau220521
Dodge21533
Hubbard209741
Renville190046
Houston189916
Redwood186541
Fillmore175810
Cottonwood171724
Wadena170923
Pennington167620
Faribault165222
Chippewa162939
Sibley161510
Kanabec155529
Aitkin147237
Watonwan144410
Rock134319
Jackson130912
Pope12148
Pipestone119426
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113518
Murray111210
Koochiching100819
Stevens97111
Marshall95518
Clearwater94418
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79522
Big Stone6274
Grant6208
Mahnomen6149
Lincoln6053
Norman5859
Kittson50922
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4267
Traverse3995
Lake of the Woods3614
Cook1940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Quiet Start to A New Week and Month
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/30

Image

Rochester schools COVID-19 plan

Image

RPS back to school

Image

City Council set to review Parklet and Street Café policy

Image

Proposed parklet program

Image

Olympian joins ISU Gymnastics team

Image

Elma recovers from flooding

Image

Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms ready to make some noise this season

Image

Albert Lea Tigers are excited to get back on the gridiron

Image

Full Forecast 8/29/2021

Community Events