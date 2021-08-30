Disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, and Howard counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has been issued for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Howard, Winneshiek, and eight other counties after severe storms caused significant damage.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued the disaster proclamation for Allamakee, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Emmet, Floyd, Howard, Lyon, Palo Alto, and Winneshiek counties. This declaration activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Care Management Program for people living in those counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program and it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Residents in these 11 counties are encouraged to report damage to local and state officials better understand the scope of the disaster.