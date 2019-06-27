Clear

Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota giving free rides to area veterans to VA appointments

The Olmsted County Veterans Transportation Program is now fully functional.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota is now providing transportation to area veterans to get to their VA appointments. There are five vans between Olmsted, Steele, and Winona Counties. Two of them are in Olmsted County.

"The transportation department of the DAV, we want to continue to fulfill the promises that we've made to our veterans and we think that this is a huge service that is in need and that's one way that we're just fulfilling our promise," says Kati Carpenter, Southeastern Minnesota Transportation Coordinator for the DAV of Minnesota.

Carpenter explains that many area counties were transporting veterans at the expense of taxpayers and the VA, and when county programs began rebudgeting, some transportation programs were cut. "What the DAV started doing is kind of taking over those county programs," she says.

In partnership with Olmsted County and the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, The DAV of Minnesota obtained the two vehicles operating in Olmsted County and surrounding area.

Veterans can call 218-204-0693 to schedule a ride. Carpenter recommends doing so as soon as they schedule their appointments. The more advanced notice there is, the more time she has to plan rides.

The transportation program is in need of more drivers, especially in Steele and Winona Counties.

