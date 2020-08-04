Direct balloting begins in Olmsted County one week before primary election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One week away from primary election day, direct balloting began for voters in Olmsted County.

Rather than sealing the absentee ballot into an envelope to be processed later, in-person voters will insert their ballots directly into the tabulator. Those votes aren't totaled until 8 o'clock on election night.

Mark Krupski oversees elections as the director of records and licensing in Olmsted County. He said the goal of this option is to provide convenience and reduce the number of people at the polls on election day.

"The more people who vote ahead of time, the less people who have to go to polling sites on election day," Krupski said, "It may help us disperse any potential crowds. The whole idea is to reduce the risk of Covid-19."

Safety measures are in place with people wearing masks, plexiglass, and social distancing signs.

There's a pop-up voting location at the Olmsted County Government Center (151 Fourth Street SE). Early absentee voting is also available at the new Olmsted County Elections Office (2122 Campus Drive SE). Any voter in Olmsted County is welcome at either location.

Direct balloting early absentee voting will be available on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, August 4: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 6: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, August 7: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 8: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, August 10: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., the last day of early absentee voting