Direct balloting begins in Olmsted County

The direct balloting period will continue through Nov. 2, the last day of early absentee voting.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:23 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Direct balloting began on Tuesday, one week out from the General Election.

It allows voters to come and submit their ballot into the tabulator in person before Nov. 3.

Voters tell KIMT News 3 they appreciate the convenience.

"I came in to vote early to make sure my vote count and avoid crowded lines," Tanya Graham, of Rochester, said.

There are two pop-up voting locations people can go: one at the Olmsted County Government Center and the other at the Elections Office, located at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

Direct balloting early absentee voting will be available on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, October 27: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, October 28: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, October 29: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday, October 30: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 31: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Monday, November 2: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., the last day of early absentee voting

Absentee votes won't be tallied until after 8:00 p.m. when polls close on election night.

