Direct support professionals recognition week honors those who are more than just service workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Staff members from Disability Service Programs in the community gathered virtually to thank the front-line DSP workers who provide support to individuals with disabilities.

September 13 through 19th is recognized as Direct Service Professional Recognition Week by the state of Minnesota. Some families consider these professionals to be more than just service workers.

Karen Larson of Region 10 Quality Council says, "I'm a mom of a young man with disabilities, and we have two staff that live in our house. They have spent a lot of time in our house ten years and twenty-five years so they're not like DSPs they are family to us they're like my kids... and that's who we are, we are a group, we are family."

In light of many years of funding cuts and freezes for disability services in Minnesota, the city of Rochester expresses great gratitude for those who serve the hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans living with disabilities.