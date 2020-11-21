Dine-In Restrictions Boost Take-Out

Saturday is the first day restaurants are operating under Governor Walz new restrictions on dine-in restaurants.

While many restaurants have been negatively impacted, one local restaurant says it’s seeing more business than usual.

Nupa Mediterranean Cuisine in Rochester has been thriving off of take-out orders since the beginning of the pandemic.

In June, restaurants in Minnesota were able to operate at no more than 50 percent capacity.

As of Saturday - those limitations dialed back to take-out and delivery only for the next four weeks.

One Nupa employee says one of the biggest challenges has been ensuring that guests are wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart.

Server, Hussein Alrubayee, thinks the reason they are seeing an increase in business is because of the dine-in restrictions.

Alrubayee explains, "Other people don't have places to go to so they come here instead because other ones (restaurants) are shut down they don't do take-out. But here, we just do take-outs all the time."

He shows he is grateful for his job in these difficult times. “I don't want them to shut down, I want them to keep working, because there are a lot of workers like me that have lost their jobs because of the pandemic."

The state executive order strongly encourages drive through and curbside delivery services for the next four weeks.