Dillavou named Iowa's middle school principle of the year

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Zach Dillavou has been named the 2021 Iowa Middle Level Principal of the Year.

The Forest City Middle School principal will be honored at the August conference of the School Administrators of Iowa.

“Zach Dillavou is an outstanding administrator and his actions are always about what is best for all students,” says Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “He has an amazing gift with regard to his ability to connect with kids and places a high focus on character and team-building activities between students and faculty. Under his leadership, the Forest City Middle School ranks as a ”High Performing” school (Iowa School Performance Profiles), and is just .94 points away from Iowa’s top “Exceptional” ranking.”

The Forest City school district says Dillavou has led major initiatives laptop distribution to students, a focus on literacy, and standards-based learning.

“It is an honor to be representing School Administrators of Iowa and specifically the students and staff of the Forest City Middle School,” says Dillavou. “I feel very fortunate to be able to team with such a positive, caring, dedicated team of teachers, administrators, school board members and support personnel to serve our students. I am appreciative of all the support provided to our school by the families and community members in the Forest City CSD. Most importantly, thank you to our students for working to give your best effort and do what is right each day. Our philosophy of building positive relationships, working closely together and always trying to do what is best for our students will continue to drive us moving forward.”