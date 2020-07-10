'Digital dashboard' now online with Rochester police info

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Police Department has launched a “digital dashboard” where the public can find information on things like the number of calls for service and enforcement action, use of force data, vehicle pursuits, training and policies.

“The Rochester Police Department continues to be responsive to members in our community and is committed to providing the highest level of public safety,” says Chief Jim Franklin. “Delivering this dashboard within 30 days is reflective of that ongoing commitment.”

The dashboard was one of the things asked for during a Virtual Town Hall on June 11.

“I want to thank Chief Franklin, community leaders and members of the Rochester Police Department team for delivering this dashboard,” says Mayo Kim Norton. “I appreciate the Chief’s leadership to support transparency and accessibility to data that I know is important to members of our community. This is another step in making change that is fitting to our community.”

To view the digital police dashboard, click here.