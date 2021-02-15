Digital campaign rallies support for Rochester business organization

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A crowdfunding campaign wants to lend a hand to an organization dedicated to helping small businesses make it in the Med City.

Crowdfunding platform 4giving and Minnwest Bank are teaming up to raise funds for The Collider Foundation. Collider provides resources like office space and consultation to Rochester start-ups.

Collider Interim Executive Director Jamie Sundsbak says small businesses will be key in recovering from the economic effects of the pandemic.

"We have an amazing community here in Rochester, full of innovative people that can do amazing things, and Collider just wants to be there to help them when they're encountering a barrier or an issue, and we want to solve that problem for them so they can get back on the road to success," Sundsbak said.

Sundsbak adds while many organizations have struggled in the last year, he's seen interest in entrepreneurship rise.

"I was rather surprised over the past 12 months seeing as many people who have really stepped up and have thought about starting a business for the first time. A lot of that may be driven by the economy, being laid off or something like that, but we've definitely seen a greater number of people interested in starting businesses," said Sundsbak.

Minnwest Bank in Rochester will be matching every dollar donated to the campaign up to $1,000 for the month of February. You can find out more about the campaign by following this link.