Digital beer passport now available in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A roadmap to breweries across the state is now just a click away.

The Iowa Wine & Beer Promotion Board has started a Beer Passport program to complement the existing program for wineries.

“Iowa’s wineries and breweries are an integral part of the state’s economy,” says Amy Zeigler, state tourism manager for the Iowa Tourism Office. “The new Wine and Beer Passports give enthusiasts a way to celebrate the unique and important contributions of our brewers and vintners, all while enjoying an exciting leisure activity in our communities.”

41 Iowa breweries are participating in the Beer Passport program, including:

Worth Brewing Company (Northwood)

Limestone Brewers (Osage)

Fat Hill Brewing (Mason City)

Heaven Boutique Winery (Fayette)

SingleSpeed Brewing Co. (Waterloo)

Both beer and wine passport programs offer discounts and deals through October. Each check-in on either passport counts toward an entry in the grand prize drawing of a $100 gift card to the winery or brewery of the winner’s choice.

