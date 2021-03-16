Digging out of the latest round of winter weather

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last week, we experienced sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s. On Monday, it was a complete 180 weather-wise: highs in the upper 20s/low 30s, snowy and windy.

Now as the snow moves out, people are digging out from this latest round of winter weather, including DeLayne Germundson. Throughout the day, he manned the controls of his plow truck, clearing out driveways around town.

"I was getting ready to put the plow truck away until yesterday morning. They started saying we were going to get slammed with a bunch of snow."

When it comes to wet, heavy snow like we saw this week, it tends to be a mixed bag.

"You can actually move more when it's wet because the snow tends to pack together. On the other hand, it's harder on your equipment."

Throughout the day, plows on both sides of the state line have been making process on clearing roadways. For the latest road conditions in Iowa, click here; for the latest in Minnesota, click here.