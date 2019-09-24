Clear
Differing pleas in Winneshiek County meth lab bust

One gets prison. The other is going to trial.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 3:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – Two defendants enter two different pleas in a northeast Iowa drug bust.

Brian Charles Brainard, 33 of Lansing, is pleading not guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of ammonia nitrate with intent to manufacture meth. His trial is set to start on November 6 in Winneshiek County District Court.

Krista Lea-Rose Reinsvold, 35 of Ossian, pleaded guilty Tuesday to manufacturing meth, possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of ammonia nitrate to manufacture meth. She was given 15 years in prison and must serve at least three years before becoming eligible for parole.

Brainard and Reinsvold were arrested after a search of Reinsvold’s home on August 31. Investigators say they found a meth lab that required the use of full protective gear to clean up.

