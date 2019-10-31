Differing pleas in Olmsted County pursuit that ended at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A duo arrested after a chase that ended at gunpoint have entered different pleas.

James Michael Kenyon, 21 of Lanesboro, and Natasha Adell Jonson, 26 of Rochester, were arrested on October 3. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the car chase started in the 300 block of 5th Street NW in Oronoco and ended near 7th Street and the west frontage road.

Authorities say Johnson was the driver and Kenyon is the one who told her to speed off.

Johnson is pleading not guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and obstructing the legal process. Her trial is set to start on February 10, 2020.

Kenyon entered a guilty plea Thursday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. His sentencing is scheduled for December 16.