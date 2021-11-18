Differing pleas from Mason City men charged with catalytic converter theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – One of two men accused of stealing catalytic converters in Worth County has been sentenced.

Jacob Allen Smith, 31 of Mason City, and Jeremy Nicholas Mulford, 41 of Mason City, were both charged with stealing five converters in Manly on January 29. Court documents state the catalytic converters were worth over $6,300 total and cutting them of the five vehicles caused $13,658.96 in damage.

Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. He received a sentence of three years of supervised probation.

Mulford has pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, and trespass. His trial is scheduled to start on January 29.