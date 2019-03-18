Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Different sentences in Chicago-to Rochester drug mule case

Kendrick Collins Kendrick Collins

Rochester men both pleaded guilty to cocaine possession.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men arrested for transporting drugs from Chicago to Rochester get different sentences.

Kendrick Cordell Collins and Aaron Lavon Brown were pulled over on July 11, 2018, and law enforcement said nine ounces of cocaine was found in their vehicle. That led to a search of the men’s homes, where officers said more cocaine was found, along with heroin and $23,000 in cash.


Aaron Brown

Collins, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Monday to 2nd degree possession of cocaine. He’s been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, with credit for 251 days already served.

Brown, 45 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to 2nd degree possession of cocaine. He was sentenced Monday to 15 years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meals on Wheels kicks off 'Week of Champions'

Image

Flood cleanup kits available

Image

Shoe Away Hunger

Image

Busy urgent care centers

Image

My Money - Checking the interest rate on your auto loan

Image

Dr. Oz - Gluten allergies

Image

Tracking our springtime warm-up

Image

2019 GYB Family Fair

Image

FCAS delivers water

Image

Peace vigil for Christchurch victims held in Rochester

Community Events