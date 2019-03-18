Different sentences in Chicago-to Rochester drug mule case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men arrested for transporting drugs from Chicago to Rochester get different sentences.

Kendrick Cordell Collins and Aaron Lavon Brown were pulled over on July 11, 2018, and law enforcement said nine ounces of cocaine was found in their vehicle. That led to a search of the men’s homes, where officers said more cocaine was found, along with heroin and $23,000 in cash.



Collins, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Monday to 2nd degree possession of cocaine. He’s been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, with credit for 251 days already served.

Brown, 45 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to 2nd degree possession of cocaine. He was sentenced Monday to 15 years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.