Different pleas over robbery of Rochester fast food restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people accused of robbing a Subway store have entered different pleas.

Robert Rashon Mosely, 22 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to simple robbery and Siani Zahnae Banks, 21 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to aiding an offender to avoid arrest.



Authorities say Mosley robbed the Subway on Highway 14 E on March 9. Investigators say Mosely appeared to have a gun and an employee gave him the money. Law enforcement says Mosley and Banks then drove away from the scene.

Mosley is scheduled to be sentenced on September 30. No trial date has been set for Banks.