Different pleas in Rochester meth bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men arrested in a November drug bust have entered different pleas.
Rochester police say James Kent Johnson, 40 of Rochester, and Jesse James Anderson-Spear, 20 of St. Paul, were taken into custody on November 8, 2018, after a search in the 2300 block of Park Lane SE found a total of 86.73 grams of methamphetamine, baggies, and a digital scale.
Johnson is pleading not guilty to two counts of 1st degree controlled substance crime. His trial is set for November 4.
Anderson-Spear has pleaded guilty to 5th degree controlled substance crime. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.
