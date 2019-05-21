Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Potential explosive device causes evacuation at Rochester PD precinct Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Different pleas in Rochester meth bust

James Johnson (left) and Jesse Anderson-Spear James Johnson (left) and Jesse Anderson-Spear

One man already sentenced while one is awaiting trial.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 1:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men arrested in a November drug bust have entered different pleas.

Rochester police say James Kent Johnson, 40 of Rochester, and Jesse James Anderson-Spear, 20 of St. Paul, were taken into custody on November 8, 2018, after a search in the 2300 block of Park Lane SE found a total of 86.73 grams of methamphetamine, baggies, and a digital scale.

Johnson is pleading not guilty to two counts of 1st degree controlled substance crime. His trial is set for November 4.

Anderson-Spear has pleaded guilty to 5th degree controlled substance crime. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester police precinct evacuated due to bomb scare

Image

Tom Torkelson at the Kid's Cup

Image

American Legion Post #92 opens new location

Image

Splash pad expansion

Image

Tracking a Wet & Windy Tuesday

Image

Vansice plans move back to Iowa

Image

A look at the Kid's Cup event

Image

Short term rentals in Rochester

Image

Civic Center board of directors approved

Image

Rochester files lawsuit over opioids

Community Events