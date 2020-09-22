Different pleas from duo accused of Mason City storage unit burglaries

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people accused of burglarizing Mason City storage units have entered different pleas.

Shelly Hitchcock, 41 of Cedar Rapids, has pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and possession of marijuana-1st offense. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 28. Thomas Bernard Hitchcock, 48 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools. His trial is set to begin on December 1.

The two are accused of burglarizing A-1 Security Self Storage in Mason City on August 21.

Thomas Hitchcock is also charged with two counts of 3rd degree burglary for allegedly stealing multiple items from Atlas Storage in Mason City on April 15. He’s pleaded not guilty and that trial is scheduled to start on December 8.