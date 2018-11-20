Clear
Different pleas from accused jet ski thieves

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 5:27 PM
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two men accused of stealing a jet ski are entering different pleas.

Authorities say Jordan Ronald Currier and Kristofer Warren Voigt stole the jet ski on August 27 from a Clear Lake property. Court documents say the jet ski was on a trailer with a “for sale” sign on it and video surveillance footage shows two men hooking the trailer to a pickup truck and driving away with it.


Jordan Currier

Law enforcement says the jet ski was then found parked in Voigt’s driveway.

Currier, 24 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft. No sentencing date has been set.

Voigt is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. No trial date has been set.

Voigt was re-arrested on November 7 in connection with the search for a missing woman. She was found with Voigt and he was taken into custody while she was transported to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa. Online court records do not list any charges against Voigt related to that incident.

