Different pleas from accused North Iowa heroin dealers

MASON CITY, Iowa – Half of a North Iowa duo accused of selling heroin to a confidential informant is pleading guilty.

Sharla Denis Murphy, 49 of Mason City, and Robert John Murphy, 41 of Mason City, were arrested for selling a total of 2.4 grams of heroin to an informant on three separate occasions in 2019. Both were charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver.



Sharla Murphy has now pleaded guilty to two counts. Her sentencing is set for November 22.

Robert Murphy is still pleading not guilty. His trial is scheduled to begin on November 2.