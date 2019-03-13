Different pleas from Olmsted County drug duo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people were arrested on drug charges after a motorcycle crash. One is going to prison. The other is still pleading not guilty.

Brig Thomas Kough, 32 of Blaine, and Kimberly Ann Lemmerman, 42 of Rochester, were accused of multiple drug crimes after the crash in July 2018 led to a search of the Oronoco home where the bike was registered. Authorities say they found 13 ounces of methamphetamine, prescription pills, and $2,400 in cash. An 18-year-old female and a 10-year-old male were also at the home when law enforcement searched it.

Kough pleaded guilty to 1st degree possession of meth and was sentenced Monday to 11 years and three months in prison, with credit for 237 days already served.

Lemmerman entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to 1st degree sale of meth and 1st degree possession of meth. No trial date has been set.