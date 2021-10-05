Did the full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine make a difference?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In August, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was granted full FDA approval and that left some health experts hopeful that more people would get the shot. But a month later and the numbers aren't showing that to be true.

Nearly 65% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated and in Olmsted County, that number is just above 82%. Health officials are making it their mission to raise it even higher.

Vaccine hesitancy is still a major concern health officials are dealing with when it comes to people not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but the hesitancy didn't necessarily come from the vaccines only being authorized for emergency use.

Leaders with the Olmsted County Public Health Department say social media spreading misinformation about the vaccine, access and quick production of the shot are now the biggest obstacles they're facing. "You have those that are in the realm of, 'I just want to do natural immunity.' There are some trust issues between the providers, those that are manufacturing," explained Leah Espinda-Brandt. "You have personal freedom choices, you have personal perceptions. So, it's not just one answer. It's many of them."

Right after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was granted full approval, the drugmaker saw an increase in demand, but it was modest and short-lived. In the week following, Pfizer vaccination rates rose by 16%. During the same time, rates for Moderna's vaccine, which still only has emergency use approval, rose by 5%.

Espinda-Brandt explained the numbers were high in Olmsted County even before the approval. But she said that hasn't stopped them from trying to increase those numbers even more. "By us going out into those community opportunities, we can have those dialogs. It allows staff to have dialog, to answer questions and concerns and hopefully administer a vaccine that day because we go out with vaccine," said Espinda-Brandt. "And if it's not that day, maybe we've had enough time where the person takes a day or two to think about it."

A common theme during the pandemic since the very beginning has been to meet the people where they're at. Espinda-Brandt said they'll continue doing that until everyone is vaccinated and we can end the pandemic.

Since 5 to 11-year-olds are still waiting for the green light to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Olmsted County Public Health Department will continue looking at the best ways to distribute it when the time comes.