Did COVID restrictions work? The facts aren't clear

FILE - In this June 1, 2020 file photo, Nailea Rosales works behind a protective shield wearing a protective mask and gloves at the Morada Bay Beach Cafe in Islamorada, in the Florida Keys, during the new coronavirus pandemic. Repealing statewide mask man

States with dramatically different approaches wound up with similar results.

Posted: Mar 13, 2021 12:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Nearly a year after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the nation’s first statewide shutdown because of the coronavirus, masks remain mandated, indoor dining and other activities are significantly limited, and Disneyland remains closed.

By contrast, Florida has no statewide restrictions. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has prohibited municipalities from fining people who refuse to wear masks. And Disney World has been open since July.

Despite their differing approaches, California and Florida have experienced almost identical outcomes in COVID-19 case rates.

How have two states that took such divergent tacks arrived at similar points?

“This is going to be an important question that we have to ask ourselves: What public health measures actually were the most impactful, and which ones had negligible effect or backfired by driving behavior underground?” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Though research has found that mask mandates and limits on group activities such as indoor dining can help slow the spread of the coronavirus, states with greater government-imposed restrictions have not always fared better than those without them.

California and Florida both have a COVID-19 case rate of around 8,900 per 100,000 residents since the pandemic began, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And both rank in the middle among states for COVID-19 death rates — Florida was 27th as of Friday; California was 28th.

Connecticut and South Dakota are another example. Both rank among the 10 worst states for COVID-19 death rates. Yet Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, imposed numerous statewide restrictions over the past year after an early surge in deaths, while South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, issued no mandates as virus deaths soared in the fall.

While Lamont ordered quarantines for certain out-of-state visitors, Noem launched a $5 million tourism advertising campaign and welcomed people to a massive motorcycle rally, which some health experts said spread the coronavirus throughout the Midwest.

Both contend their approach is the best.

“Even in a pandemic, public health policy needs to take into account people’s economic and social well-being,” Noem said during a recent conservative convention.

Lamont recently announced that he is lifting capacity limits at retail stores, restaurants and other facilities, effective March 19. But bars that don't serve food will remain closed and a mask mandate will continue.

“This is not Texas. This is not Mississippi. This is Connecticut,” Lamont said, referencing other states that recently lifted mask mandates.

“We’re finding what works is wearing the mask, social distancing and vaccinations,” he said.

As new COVID-19 cases decrease nationally, governors in more than half the states have taken actions during past two weeks to end or ease coronavirus restrictions, according to an Associated Press tally. Some capacity limits ended Friday in Maryland and Oklahoma. Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Wyoming are relaxing restrictions in the coming week.

In almost all cases, governors have lauded their approach to the pandemic, while critics have accused them of being too stringent or too lax.

California's slow reopening is expected to gain steam in April. But Republicans in California are helping organize a recall effort against Newsom that has drawn nearly 2 million petition signatures from people frustrated over his long-lasting limits on businesses, church gatherings and people's activities. He also faces intense pressure over public school closures and the glacial pace of getting them reopened.

Newson asserted that California has been a leader in combating the virus while delivering his State of the State address this past week from Dodger Stadium, where the empty seats roughly equaled the state's 55,000 COVID-19 deaths.

“From the earliest days of this pandemic, California trusted in science and data, and we met the moment,” Newsom said.

He added: “We’re not going to change course just because of a few naysayers and doomsdayers.”

In his own State of the State address, DeSantis asserted that Florida was in better shape than others because its businesses and schools are open. Florida's unemployment rate ranked below the national average, and significantly lower than California's, at the start of this year.

“While so many other states kept locking people down over these many months, Florida lifted people up,” DeSantis said.

Determining which approach is best is more complicated than just looking at statewide policies and overall case rates.

Like Florida, Missouri had no statewide mask mandate, ended business restrictions last June and has a cumulative COVID-19 death rate similar to California's. In the absence of statewide orders, many of the largest cities in Florida and Missouri imposed their own mask requirements and business restrictions. In Missouri, that meant about half the population was still subject to mask mandates.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has touted “a balanced approach” to the pandemic that left many public health decisions up to local officials and allowed Missouri's economy “to come back strong." New COVID-19 cases and unemployment are both low, and consumer spending has returned to pre-pandemic levels, Parson said this past week.

State health director Randall Williams believes residents heeded Parson's call to voluntarily mask up when Missouri's coronavirus cases spiked last fall to some of the highest levels nationally.

Public health experts said individual choices could help explain the similar outcomes among some states with loose or strict orders from the governor.

Some people voluntarily were “being more vigilant in states where the guidelines are more relaxed," said Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Yet in states with more government mandates, “people generally in public were wearing masks and following the guidelines, but in private they were letting down their guard and less vigilant,” he said.

Imposing strict measures, like forbidding families from visiting grandparents and friends from gathering, is like taking an abstinence-only approach to combating drug use and sexually transmitted disease, said Adalja, of Johns Hopkins University.

Some will comply. But other “people are going to do those activities, anyway," he said.

David A. Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri. Associated Press writers Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida; Stephen Groves in Pierre, South Dakota; Susan Haigh in Norwich, Connecticut; and Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, California, contributed to this story.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 495208

Reported Deaths: 6805
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1027001626
Ramsey43724827
Dakota37127400
Anoka33898402
Washington22417268
Stearns18993208
St. Louis15124288
Scott13664108
Wright12764119
Olmsted1198893
Sherburne893477
Carver807441
Clay700989
Rice684395
Blue Earth617337
Kandiyohi587178
Crow Wing527285
Chisago506847
Otter Tail491571
Benton463194
Winona423349
Mower418631
Douglas397970
Goodhue395069
Nobles388447
McLeod347753
Polk346265
Beltrami341354
Morrison336152
Itasca318850
Becker317946
Lyon315246
Isanti312856
Steele312211
Carlton302350
Freeborn291925
Pine285120
Nicollet268442
Brown252339
Todd251230
Le Sueur241522
Mille Lacs232747
Cass224326
Waseca213019
Meeker209634
Martin192729
Wabasha18883
Roseau182017
Hubbard161741
Houston158614
Dodge15574
Renville154241
Redwood149134
Pennington143217
Fillmore14239
Cottonwood138420
Chippewa138235
Wadena133120
Faribault127817
Sibley119810
Aitkin119733
Watonwan11888
Rock117016
Kanabec110821
Pipestone102024
Yellow Medicine98417
Murray9628
Jackson95210
Swift89018
Pope8346
Marshall79416
Stevens7569
Lake74518
Clearwater72514
Lac qui Parle69617
Wilkin68411
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5254
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4899
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4477
Kittson41922
Red Lake3665
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2271
Cook1220

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 340490

Reported Deaths: 5572
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52681572
Linn19590320
Scott17310215
Black Hawk15063295
Woodbury14020216
Johnson1323376
Dubuque12500199
Dallas1034793
Pottawattamie9960149
Story974446
Warren521579
Clinton505587
Cerro Gordo503985
Webster498688
Sioux483069
Marshall467874
Des Moines430661
Muscatine429993
Buena Vista414437
Wapello4110112
Jasper391668
Plymouth372979
Lee354954
Marion345374
Jones286555
Henry280737
Bremer272956
Carroll269248
Crawford256036
Boone246630
Benton244054
Washington240748
Mahaska217147
Jackson211039
Dickinson208540
Tama203768
Kossuth199957
Clay189025
Delaware187440
Winneshiek184830
Page181619
Fayette179936
Buchanan179630
Wright175431
Cedar174823
Hamilton174442
Hardin171539
Harrison168470
Clayton160554
Butler159832
Mills150220
Cherokee149537
Floyd149541
Poweshiek149430
Lyon147241
Madison146918
Allamakee146348
Iowa141323
Hancock138733
Grundy132831
Winnebago131631
Cass130852
Calhoun130311
Jefferson129034
Appanoose123447
Louisa123248
Mitchell121940
Sac120318
Chickasaw120215
Union119931
Shelby119334
Emmet116140
Humboldt114425
Guthrie110528
Franklin110020
Palo Alto102722
Howard100322
Unassigned10010
Montgomery96936
Clarke96121
Keokuk92729
Monroe90528
Ida84932
Adair82431
Pocahontas81419
Monona77529
Davis77223
Greene73910
Lucas73321
Osceola68615
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5769
Fremont5609
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51321
Wayne48921
Audubon4779
Adams3194
