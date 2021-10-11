Diaper and baby item shortage caused by pandemic impacts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many families are finding it difficult to find diapers and other baby items.

The National Diaper Bank Network reported that one in three families is in need of diapers.

Many companies are facing a labor shortage and finding it difficult to get imports from countries that have been placed on temporary lockdown.

On top of this, the price of diapers has risen. It's estimated that infants require up to 12 diapers per day, costing between $70-80 a month per baby.

It was reported to KIMT that neither Rochester's Natural Grocers nor Hy-Vee Corporate is experiencing any diaper shortage.