Coronavirus closing Diamond Jo in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County is following the Governor’s direction and shutting down for the next two weeks.

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered the temporary closure of all casinos in Iowa to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Diamond Jo in Worth County closed at noon Tuesday and expects to remain closed through March 31.

This affects all public operations, including the casino, restaurants, and event center. Customers with events scheduled at Diamond Jo during the closure period should call (877) 323-5566 for information and assistance.