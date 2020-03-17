Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus closing Diamond Jo in Worth County

All parts of the casino to be shut down for two weeks.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 12:16 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County is following the Governor’s direction and shutting down for the next two weeks.

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered the temporary closure of all casinos in Iowa to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Diamond Jo in Worth County closed at noon Tuesday and expects to remain closed through March 31.

This affects all public operations, including the casino, restaurants, and event center. Customers with events scheduled at Diamond Jo during the closure period should call (877) 323-5566 for information and assistance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain and possible snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Meals on Wheels still happening

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on the changing skies

Image

NIACC season ends

Image

We want to tell your story

Image

Coaches, athletic directors scrambling as season delayed

Image

NAHL regular-season canceled

Image

NIACC women's season comes to an abrupt end

Image

Frantic time for athletic directors as spring sports delayed

Community Events