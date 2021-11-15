Dexter figuring out what to do with their water tower

DEXTER, Minn.- The City of Dexter is deciding whether to fix its current water tower or build a new one.

According to minutes from the October 4th council meeting, building a new water tower could cost nearly $1 million.

Reconditioning the current water tower would involve both an interior and exterior re-paint.

According to KIM Engineering, the interior work would last 15 to 20 years, but it's much tougher to predict how long the exterior paint would last.

Matt Kaster works near the tower. He's all for the structure being reconditioned.

"I believe it's a good idea. I don't know the exact research behind it," says Kaster. "I hope they have studies done and make sure whether it's needed or not and hopefully they voice that to the city council and everyone gets to hear about that."

KLM Engineering says renovating the existing water tower can cost $200,000-$250,000.

In its October meeting, the Dexter city council also discussed whether or not the city could get by with only the industrial park water tower.