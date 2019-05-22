Device that forced evacuation of Rochester police precinct was a prop

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A device deemed as potentially explosive that caused the evacuation of a Rochester police precinct Tuesday is being described as a prop you would see in movies.

Police said the situation began at Old Rooster Antique Mall when a box was purchased after two ladies who were cleaning out their grandmother’s house.

While going through the box, an employee found three tubes that looked like sticks of dynamite along with a timer that had a power source.

One of the sticks had the words “Danger High Explosive” on it.

The employee of the antique shop did not think it was real but took it to the north precinct.

A Crime Prevention Specialist was walking into the station at the same time and the antique employee handed it to him.

That’s when the building was cleared and the St. Paul Bomb Squad was called in.

Police said the moral of the story is this: Call the police to the scene if you have or see a suspicious device.