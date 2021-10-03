Person transported to hospital for self-inflicted gunshot wound after traffic stop at Olmsted County Fairgrounds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A suspect was transported to St. Marys Sunday evening for what police say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a traffic stop.

According to the Rochester Police Department, RPD had probable cause to arrest a suspect for fifth-degree domestic assault. The victim informed police that the suspect owned several guns and was not mentally stable.

At roughly 9:30 p.m., officers identified the suspect in a vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near 20th St and S Broadway Ave. The suspect drove away and pulled into the fairgrounds. When officers reached the vehicle and tried to make contact with the suspect, they discovered the suspect was shot. They found a gun nearby.

The suspect had a pulse and was transported to St. Marys.

The investigation is ongoing.

