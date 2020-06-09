Developing a COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of the most important pieces in the fight against the Coronavirus is the development of a vaccine. But, when we do finally have a vaccine, that doesn't necessarily mean the pandemic will be over.

Right now, there are 8 COVID-19 vaccines in phases 1-3 of trials. But once there is a vaccine on the market, it's likely that not everyone will be able to get it right away.

"We need to understand that likely our initial supply isn't going to meet demand. We're likely going to need to vaccinate those at highest risk first," expalined Dr. Robert Jacobson, a pediatrician at Mayo Clinic, and a health sciences researcher with specific expertise in pediatric infectious diseases.

That includes health care worker,s first responders, and essential workers. It also includes those at highest risk for complications from the virus, like people in longterm care facilities and those with certain underlying health conditions.