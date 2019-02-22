Clear
Developing: School bus with kids on it crashes in Rochester

A school bus with kids on it was involved in a crash Friday morning.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 9:22 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A school bus with kids on it was involved in a crash Friday morning.
KIMT is on scene and another bus has arrived to help transfer the kids.
The accident happened at Northern Heights Dr. NE. and Broadway Ave. N. There is no word on injuries at this time. 
Rochester Police, Rochester Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance are on scene.
Traffic has been reduced to one lane.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
Community Events