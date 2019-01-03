Update: Neighbor says police, gunfire involved in Albert Lea incident

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Multiple cops were chasing a man with a knife who was running toward the alley on Euclid Ave. before gunshots were fired, according to a neighbor who spoke to KIMT on Thursday morning.

The neighbor told KIMT that he saw officers fire three gunshots at the man after a stand-off where officers told the man to put the knife down.

The Albert Lea Police Department, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and the Albert Lea Fire Department responded to the incident in the 400 block of Euclid Ave. Gold Cross Ambulance is also on scene.

We are expecting to hear more from authorities soon.