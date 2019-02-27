Crews on scene of fully engulfed structure fire north of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Multiple fire departments are on scene of a structure fire just north of Clear Lake.

Fire crews responded to the 7000 block of 275th St. just after 2 p.m.

A KIMT reporter on scene said fire fighters had to get water from a hydrant several hundred yards away.

The fire was called in by a passerby at 2:15 p.m. as the house was fully engulfed.

Authorities say the roof is collapsing. The Clear Lake and Ventura fire departments are on scene.

We will have more on this story as it develops.