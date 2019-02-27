Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crews on scene of fully engulfed structure fire north of Clear Lake

KIMT photo

Here is the latest from the scene.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 3:32 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 3:52 PM

Photo Gallery 5 Images

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Multiple fire departments are on scene of a structure fire just north of Clear Lake.
Fire crews responded to the 7000 block of 275th St. just after 2 p.m.
A KIMT reporter on scene said fire fighters had to get water from a hydrant several hundred yards away.

The fire was called in by a passerby at 2:15 p.m. as the house was fully engulfed.
Authorities say the roof is collapsing. The Clear Lake and Ventura fire departments are on scene.

We will have more on this story as it develops. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -5°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -12°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School lets out early due to concerns of possible roof collapse

Image

Travel agents see spike in spring break bookings

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

Image

Baby sign language classes at Rochester Area YMCA

Image

Helping without the high? New CBD store opens in Rochester

Image

Picking up the pieces after roof collapse

Image

Snow creates long pick up lines at Rochester school

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Image

Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Image

Power outage in Rochester

Community Events