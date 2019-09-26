Clear

Developers talk "Two Discovery Square"

The launch of the new space has been successful, but now developers are in talks to adding a larger building called 'Two Discovery Square."

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 9:25 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Destination Medical Center is the economic development initiative to make Rochester a global hub for health and wellness.
One major part of the plan is called Discovery Square.
It's a 16 block subdistrict designed to be a collaborative hub for science and research.

85% of the building is leased to different businesses looking to call Rochester home.
With the growth, there's plans to look into opening a larger discovery square building that will be another hub for researchers and businesses.

“We thought about discovery square two we thought about a campus approach. It wasn't just about a building it's about how can we lever the amenities in one discovery square that could also benefit the tenants that are in discovery square two,” said Developer Brent Webb.

Today was just a preview of the new building.
Developers are still researching potential parking issues that would come with a larger building.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Changes are coming with rain in the morning on Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Lake City Tornado Damage

Image

Mayo Clinic - Google partnership

Image

Dealing with Farm Stress

Image

Youth Mental Health First Aid

Image

High-Speed Chase Spans 2 States

Image

Facial Transplant Recipient Talks Mental Health

Image

Two Discovery Square

Image

Transit Circulator

Image

Stomping Out Childhood Cancer

Community Events