ROCHESTER, Minn.-Destination Medical Center is the economic development initiative to make Rochester a global hub for health and wellness.

One major part of the plan is called Discovery Square.

It's a 16 block subdistrict designed to be a collaborative hub for science and research.

85% of the building is leased to different businesses looking to call Rochester home.

With the growth, there's plans to look into opening a larger discovery square building that will be another hub for researchers and businesses.

“We thought about discovery square two we thought about a campus approach. It wasn't just about a building it's about how can we lever the amenities in one discovery square that could also benefit the tenants that are in discovery square two,” said Developer Brent Webb.

Today was just a preview of the new building.

Developers are still researching potential parking issues that would come with a larger building.